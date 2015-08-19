Winona woman accused of hitting pedestrians while driving drunk appears in court

A Winona woman accused of driving drunk and hitting two pedestrians with her car appeared in court Wednesday.

According to court records, Michaela Burton, 20, was charged in Winona County District Court with four counts of criminal vehicular operation. Two of those counts are felony level charges.

Prosecutors said she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 when she hit a man and woman in a Winona crosswalk May 17.Burton told investigators she wasn't able to stop in time to avoid hitting them. The couple suffered minor injuries.

Burton's next court appearance is in September.