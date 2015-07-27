FOX in the Morning Makeover: July Part 2 - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

FOX in the Morning Makeover: July Part 2

Deborah Piens, the winner of the July " FOX in the Morning Makeover," before and after.

ROCHESTER, Minn. ( FOX 47) -- After her "before" interview on FOX in the Morning, our July winner, Deborah Piens of Rochester, headed to City Looks Salon and Spa and underwent her makeover.

After what she called "being pampered," Deborah headed back to FOX in the Morning and shared her feelings on the entire makeover experience.

For more information on the "FOX in Morning Makeover," please visit: http://bit.ly/1JPHmSY

