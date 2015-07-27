FOX in the Morning Makeover: July Part 1

Deborah Piens discusses with Nicholas Quallich why she nominated herself for the " FOX in the Morning Makeover."

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- It's the last Monday of July and that can mean only one thing. It's time for another installment of the "FOX in the Morning Makeover" done by the experts at City Looks Salon and Spa.



This month's winner is Deborah Piens from Rochester. Deborah is a patient appointment coordinator with the Mayo Clinic, in addition to being a wife and a mother.

Deborah says that she was very excited to be the winner this month and explained why she nominated herself. " I have multiple sclerosis. I was diagnosed four and-a-half years ago," said Piens. " I've been doing a lot of things to improve my own health. I quit smoking, I gave up pop, I'm working on a diet. I had gastric bypass surgery about a month ago. So, it was time to look at the outside," Piens said.

