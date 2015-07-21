GEOCACHING: FOX 47 learns how to geocache

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Geocaching is a world-wide treasure hunt. Rick Ward lives in Rochester and is an avid geocacher. He took FOX 47 on a geocaching hunt.

"Geocaching I would describe as a world wide treasure hunt, where the treasure is really getting out and enjoying your surroundings," he said.

Rick has been geocaching for 15 years. He typically geocaches with his wife in his free time. He says its a wonderful way to enjoy the outdoors.

"I was anti-exercise so it was even a great way to trick myself into finding things, doing things," he said.

Geocaching involves the hunt for a treasure,also known as the geocache or just cache.The caches are usually small trinkets that are hidden around the world.

"It can be magnetic," he said. "It can be sticking on something. It could be in a tree. It could be in a rock, or even a fake rock. Part of the challenge is figuring out where you're going and then finding you're looking for."

Rick has even found some geocaches in Hawaii, Canada, Belize and Mexico. Sometimes they are just log books where you sign your name to record you've been there.

The caches are logged online through geocaching websites and apps that are linked to GPS.

"Sometimes its right under your nose and you have no idea which is frustrating, and part of the fun," Rick said.

The app provides the information you need to know to find the cache, and allows you to interact with other geocachers. Rick says finding treasure isn't what geocaching is about.

"You just go see things that you normally wouldn't, even though you've been here a long time," he said.

When you are successful and find the cache, Rick says its worth celebrating.

"If they're challenging and you find them its fun its a good feeling," he said. "There's a feeling of accomplishment."

Like any hobby, geocaching has some rules. If you take something you are supposed to replace it.

Rick says geocaching is extremely family-friendly.

"It's a wonderful family activity even if you have toddlers," he said. "Just to get them out of the house, get a little exercise. Even if you yourself want to get out and do things, but you don't know what to do. It's a great place to start. Get out and see a little bit of your neighborhood."

For more information, click here.