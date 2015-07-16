MILES TO GO: A Rochester man and his brother ride 500 miles for Habitat for Humanity



ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Right now Don and Allan Fell are pedaling around Minnesota for the Habitat 500.

Habitat 500 is a 500 mile bike ride that benefits Habitat for Humanity, an organization that helps create safe and affordable homes. Each Habitat 500 rider raises a minimum of $1,000 for the organization. Together, the brothers have raised over three thousand dollars.

This year's Habitat 500 ride starts and ends in Owatonna and goes through Albert Lea, Spring Valley, Winona, La Crosse and Kasson.This is Don's 6th time participating in the ride, but his first time riding it with his brother on a tandem bike. Allan lives in West Virginia and flew to Minnesota for the ride. Don says his brother bikes faster than he does.

"I said if we're going to ride it, we're going to do it on a tandem, or else I'll never see you," Don said.

Don and Allan prove that age is just a number. Don is 71 and Al is 62. Even after two hip replacements,when its nice out, Don says he rides an average of 25-30 miles a day 5-6 days a week.

"I just know how important it is to keep yourself fit," Don said. "A healthy lifestyle is going to add years to your life and life to your years."

Don started biking in the early 1980s after he was diagnosed with an arthritic hip and had to give up high-impact sports. Now, he says he loves biking..

"It provides fitness for you.when you're outside, and particularly when you have scenic routes, and stuff like that," Don said. "It gets you outside, gets you into nature, you can see different things and meet different people."

FOX 47 met up with Don and Al on the second day of their journey in Spring Valley. They had just ridden 72 miles from Albert Lea. They said they had some minor issues getting adjusted on the first day, which is to be expected after only getting to train on the bike together for two hours before the ride started. Now, they are in the groove.

"It's nice to spend all this time together," Al said. "That's one of the reasons I came up to do it."

The brothers will finish the ride on Saturday in Owatonna.

"We're just two old farts on a bike," Don said.



Overall, this year's habitat 500 has raised over $300-thousand dollars for the organization.

For more information: http://www.habitat500.org/