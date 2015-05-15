Local officers honored at memorial service in Rochester - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Local officers honored at memorial service in Rochester

 ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- The 2015 Police Week Memorial Service was held Friday morning at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester.

Each year, law enforcement officers from southeast Minnesota are honored at this event. May 15th was designated as Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. This day is part of the nationwide Police Week, with events occurring across the country.

Each year, between 140 and 160 officers are killed in the line of duty nationwide and their families are left to mourn their loss. To date, 236 officers have died in the line of duty in Minnesota.
