Major changes to downtown Rochester to be discussed on Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47)-- The skyline of downtown Rochester is in store for some major changes set to be outlined in Thursday morning's Destination Medical Center Corporation Board meeting.A rendering of the massive Broadway at Center development currently in the early planning stages was released prior to the meeting.

According to DMC documents, the $112 million project is set to take up more than 400,000 square feet.

The 22-story building will house 253 hotel rooms, along with 39 apartment units.The developer has submitted a request for $6.5 million in funding assistance through various DMC initiatives.

Also set for Thursday's meeting is the final agreement for the city of Rochester's purchase of the historic Chateau Theatre.

Constructed in 1927, the price of the property is listed at $6 million.

Mayo Clinic has already offered up $500,000 towards the purchase of the 11,500 square foot building.