WN TEST STORY - COPY - Firefighters battle large shed fire in Lansing

Photo: Devin Bartolotta / Fox 47

LANSING, Minn. (FOX 47) -- A homeowner in Lansing was refurbishing a tractor when his shed caught fire in Lansing.



Firefighters from Austin, rural Austin and Brownsdale were called about 1:30 p.m. Friday to 27154 540th Street. Fox 47's Devin Bartolotta reports that antique tractors were in the burning shed.



The fire burned for more than two hours Friday afternoon.



No one was hurt.