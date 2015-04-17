Gift of Life Transplant House celebrates first annual Walk of Remembrance Posted: Friday, April 17, 2015 10:50 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 17, 2015 10:50 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Dozens gather for Walk of Remembrance in observation of donate life day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KXLT) -- Friday is donate life day in Rochester, a celebration put on by the Gift of Life Transplant House. The idea is to draw attention to the need for organ donation, all the while remembering those who have saved another's life through their donation.



Ceremonies kicked off Friday around 4:30 at the flag pole outside of the Saint Marys Hospital Francis building.



Dozens came out to show their support for the cause, many of them wearing blue and green to show their solidarity with donate life.



After the flag ceremony, they were led down 2nd Street by bag pipes, walking to the Gift Of Life Transplant House.



"We've got several families here and it's a bittersweet experience because they so want to honor their loved ones," said Cathy Dudley, a hospital coordinator for organ tissue eye donation. "And it's one of the reasons we're doing it is to remember them."



At the transplant house, donor families and transplant recipients held another ceremony and a reception.



This is the first year the walk of remembrance has been held, but organizers say they hope to continue it in the future.

















