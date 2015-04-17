Lansing fire destroys work shed, antique machinery Posted: Friday, April 17, 2015 9:46 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 17, 2015 9:47 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Fire crews battle Lansing work shed blaze

LANSING, Minn. (KXLT) -- A fire in Lansing, north of Austin, destroyed a huge work shed and antique machinery Friday afternoon.



It sparked around 12:30, and before long, the whole shed - estimated to be around 120 feet by 40 feet - was engulfed in flames.



Austin, rural Austin, and Brownsdale Fire Department responded, and water had to be tanked in.



The Fire Chief says the man collects and refurbishes old tractors and cars, and the shed was packed with machinery.



"The homeowner was in there working on a tractor and it caught fire while he was working on it," says Chief Jim McCoy of the Austin Fire Department. "Quickly spread throughout the entire structure. Tires, rims, tractors, a lot of stuff."



The fire marshal was on scene this afternoon, but no cause or damage estimate has been determined.



No one was injured.














