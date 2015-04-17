Lansing fire destroys work shed, antique machinery - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Lansing fire destroys work shed, antique machinery

Posted: Updated:
Fire crews battle Lansing work shed blaze Fire crews battle Lansing work shed blaze
 LANSING, Minn. (KXLT) -- A fire in Lansing, north of Austin, destroyed a huge work shed and antique machinery Friday afternoon.

It sparked around 12:30, and before long, the whole shed - estimated to be around 120 feet by 40 feet - was engulfed in flames.
   
Austin, rural Austin, and Brownsdale Fire Department responded, and water had to be tanked in.   
   
The Fire Chief says the man collects and refurbishes old tractors and cars, and the shed was packed with machinery.
   
"The homeowner was in there working on a tractor and it caught fire while he was working on it," says Chief Jim McCoy of the Austin Fire Department. "Quickly spread throughout the entire structure. Tires, rims, tractors, a lot of stuff."

The fire marshal was on scene this afternoon, but no cause or damage estimate has been determined.
   
No one was injured.






Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.