Make Mary Master It! Limb Lab - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Make Mary Master It! Limb Lab

Posted: Updated:
Make Mary Master It! Limb Lab Make Mary Master It! Limb Lab
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47)-- Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a mechanic, or what it's like to pilot a hovercraft, or what radio DJs do when they are off- air? FOX 47 News did and is now putting anchor Mary McGuire to the test in a new series.

In "Make Mary Master It," Mary will take on new, exciting, and at times, dirty, jobs across the southeastern Minnesota.

In this installment, Mary attempts to "master" it making a prosthetic limb at Rochester's Limb Lab.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.