NERSTRAND, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Four teenagers were injured after a crash in Goodhue County Saturday night.



It happened about 7:30 p.m. on Highway 246 at 10th Avenue in Nerstrand.



The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two 18-year-olds from Kenyon, a 16-year-old, and a 19-year-old were driving along Highway 246 and ran off the road around a bend.



All four suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.