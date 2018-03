Rochester woman hurt after rollover crash Posted: Thursday, December 11, 2014 6:21 PM EST Updated: Thursday, December 11, 2014 6:21 PM EST Posted:Updated:

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- A Rochester woman was hurt after a rollover crash early Thursday morning.



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Nissan Altima was northbound on Highway 63 when it veered off the right side of the road and rolled just after 1:30 a.m.



A passenger, 39-year-old Lakesha Wilson of Rochester, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



The driver and another passenger were not hurt in the accident.