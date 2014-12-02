Tonya Fritz

Prior to joining Fox47/KXLT, Tonya worked in yellow page advertising out of the Rochester, Winona, Owatonna and Austin/Albert Lea markets. She has built a lot of great relationships with local clients and hopes to continue these relationships with KXLT. She enjoys working with her clients and developing programs tailored to the needs of their business and delivering the results they are looking for.

Tonya was born and raised in Minnesota and loves everything about it. Tonya and her fiancé take full advantage of all that Minnesota has to offer… from the Vikings, Twins and the MN Wild to fishing, snowmobiling, motorcycling and spending time at their cabin.

You can contact Tonya at tfritz@myfox47.com or (507) 993-0649.