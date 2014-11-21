Brenda Kardock

An Emmy Award winner, Brenda excels at helping you create a message that delivers results for your business. After 20 years working for TV networks & movie studios in Los Angeles, she is happy to be back in Minnesota, close her hometown and family.

Brenda grew up driving tractor on the farm in Lake City, playing trumpet in the Tiger Band, and tennis at Lincoln High. She attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, majoring in Speech/Communications and Psychology.

She was most excited to meet and work with Tommy Shaw from the rock band Styx, Betty White (who is quite the poker player) and Bill Clinton when he played saxophone on The Arsenio Hall Show at Paramount Pictures.

When Brenda isn't helping clients, she enjoys throwing the ball for her rescue dog, Alex; reading, cooking, trying new wines, watching tv/movies, and traveling. She has toured Chile, Argentina, South Africa, Sweden, Germany and New Zealand.

Contact Brenda directly at bkardock@myfox47.com and (507) 535-8950.



