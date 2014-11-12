Two men caught trying to steal a semi and pickup truck Posted: Wednesday, November 12, 2014 9:32 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, November 12, 2014 9:32 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Anthony Harp Steven Clark

AMBOY, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Two men were arrested Monday after trying to steal a semi truck and pickup truck from a company in Easton, Minnesota.



The Faribault County Sheriff's Office said Troy Sonnek caught the two men in the process of stealing a semi and pickup truck from Swehla Trucking.



After Sonnek confronted the two, they fled in the stolen pickup.



Sonnek called 911 and started following the truck into Blue Earth County.



Faribault County Chief Deputy Scott Adams stopped them as they were on their way back to Faribault County. The two men were taken out of the truck at gun point and were arrested.



The two men are 34-year-old Anthony Harp of Fairmont and 18-year-old Steven Clark of Trimont.



The two face a number of charges including motor vehicle theft.



The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Mankato Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Winnebago Police Department assisted in the search for the two men.



The Faribault County Sheriff's Office also thanks Sonnek for his help in the apprehension of Harp and Clark.