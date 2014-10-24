All kinds of fun at the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Winter is fast approaching and soon we will be confined to the indoors, for a great deal of time; but that doesn't mean you can't have some fun indoors. Dawn Devine and Kristina Dose, from the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester, came to "FOX in the Morning" to talk about a great craft idea that caters to some of our feathered friends. They also discussed the possibility of having ideas submitted by the public for new exhibit ideas.
For more information, please visit http://rochester.mcm.org/