An interview well "conducted"

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47)-- Many people believe that a conductor is in all his or her power, when standing before the orchestra, wildly waving their arms for no apparent reason. But, in reality, the gestures really do mean something. What appears on the stage aurally and visually speaking, is the finished product. How that product is refined is what takes place behind the scenes. Jere Lantz, now entering his 35th season as music director, stopped by "FOX in the Morning," to share his thoughts on what it's like to be a conductor. He also critiqued Nicholas Quallich's conducting technique, as well as revealed a local tie to one of the pieces on their upcoming program.
For more information, please click here: www.rochestersymphony.org