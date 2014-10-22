Your brain needs a workout as well

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47)--You may have gone to the gym to tone and tighten, but have you ever considered giving your brain a workout?Johann Marsland and Jenn Beyst, from Learning RX, paid a visit to "FOX in the Morning" to preview an upcoming lecture.They'll be speaking at the Northrop Education Center on October 23rd, regarding what you can do to keep your neurons nimble. They also gave us a few examples of some activities that can be done at home. The best part...it's really simple.
For more information, please visit http://www.learningrx.com/rochester/