Rochester Art Center celebrates 10 years in facility with ArtBash X

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- The Rochester Art Center celebrates a decade with decadence tonight with art, music and culinary creations at the ArtBash X.

The event is centered around all things ten, including ten live auction pieces created by local and international artists, and ten hors d'oeuvres created by Pescara.

Guests also enjoyed music by three local bands, including the Dovetailers.

The event looks back at the past ten years, which have transformed the Rochester Art Center into a modern facility, honoring the art of the past, as well as contemporary artists, and it's certain the future holds even more.

"Art is part of any thriving community and it really brings something to a community," says Rochester Art Center president, Larry Guse. "I think any city that's growing and becoming more of what it is, is focusing on that as well."

The Art Center is also celebrating the opening of a new exhibit featuring works of a German artist.
   
The proceeds of the event go towards art education and public programs, along with exhibitions and collaborations with area non-profits.





