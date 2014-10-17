Musical memories to be found at Rochester Music Expo

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) -- Do you or someone you know have stacks and stacks of LP's scattered about your house and you don't know what to do with them? Perhaps you are looking for a fresh copy of an old favorite that was worn out 30 years ago. If any of this rings true, you may want to check out the Rochester Music Expo this weekend. Co-promoters Tim Schloe and Rich Franzen came to "FOX in the Morning" to give all the details.
For more information, please visit:http://mspmusicexpo.wordpress.com/rochester/