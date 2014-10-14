Free career assistance available at library - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Free career assistance available at library

 ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) -- The job market, in any particular area of concentration, can seem intimidating.
What's more intimidating, is taking on the job market, with no idea of what career path one ought to seek.
So, where does one go for help?  The "Wellness Corner," at the Rochester Public Library, is offering "career counseling" every Tuesday. The counseling consists of a short presentation, followed by an open period of one-on-one counseling. Ed Duda, one of the representatives of the program, spoke with "FOX in the Morning's" own Nicholas Quallich, regarding what else the participants can expect.
All of this is appointment free.


