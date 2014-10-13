Popular boutique is on the go for holiday show - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Popular boutique is on the go for holiday show

 ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) -- The Northwoods Boutique, which recently finished up a show in Rochester, is moving to Edina, right before Thanksgiving. The show runs from November 1st through the 16th. The show has its roots in  Edina and is being held at Braemar Golf Course. According to Linda Moraal, the owner of the boutique, they will "often have live demos by artists, food tasting, book signings and musicians." As an added bonus, Mark Moran, guest appraiser, will be happy to appraise your trinkets and treasures that you may have. Pre-registration for that is required.

For more information, click here: http://www.northwoodsboutique.net/


