Austin Red Cross closes, consolidates with Rochester location Posted: Friday, October 10, 2014 8:46 PM EDT Updated: Friday, October 10, 2014 8:46 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) -- Red Cross locations in Southeast Minnesota are consolidating into one Rochester site.



Today the regional Red Cross CEO in Rochester confirmed the Austin Red Cross has closed down and has been consolidated into the Rochester location.



Last fall, the Red Cross location in Albert Lea closed down and did the same thing.



This is part of a move to consolidate the state's 13 Red Cross offices down to five regional hubs.