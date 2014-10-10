Fall fun is happening in Dover

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) -- If you can't seem to get enough of Autumn and all its accoutrements, you may want to dip down to Dover, this Saturday, (10/11) for their fifth annual "Country Pumpkin Festival and Craft Show." It's a one-day, family-friendly event; with good food, games, and other fun, fall activities. Jamie Putzier spoke with "FOX in the Morning's" own Nicholas Quallich about entering the "Crazy Hair Contest." She also talked about all of the other fun activities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/pumpkinfestval