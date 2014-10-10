Fall fun is happening in Dover - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Fall fun is happening in Dover

Posted: Updated:

 ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) -- If you can't seem to get enough of Autumn and all its accoutrements, you may want to dip down to Dover, this Saturday, (10/11) for their fifth annual "Country Pumpkin Festival and Craft Show."  It's a one-day, family-friendly event; with good food, games, and other fun, fall activities.  Jamie Putzier spoke with "FOX in the Morning's" own Nicholas Quallich about entering the "Crazy Hair Contest." She also talked about all of the other fun activities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/pumpkinfestval


Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.