Anthropologist to speak at Assisi Heights on a timely topic

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) -- Dr. Kristina Tiedje, an anthropologist, born and raised in Hanover, Germany will speak tonight (10/09) on a topic
that has been debated among political candidates and other government leaders. The title of her lecture is: "Migrant Suffering and the Health Effects of Illegality." Dr. Tiedje will focus on the life stories of Latino migrants from Mexico to Southeast Minnesota. She will also discuss the language of calling someone an "illegal" and how she believes that ought to be changed.
For more information or if you would like to hear Dr. Tiedje speak, please visit:
https://www.rochesterfranciscan.org/whats-happening/public/292-migrant-suffering-and-the-health-effects-of-illegality.html