Smoking Cessation Clinic in Rochester helps to nix the Nicotine

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47)--By now, we all know that smoking is one of the most unhealthiest habits to take up. According to the Center's for Disease Control and Prevention, cigarette smoking kills more than 480,000 Americans each year, with more than 41,000 of these deaths caused from exposure to second-hand smoke. In addition, smoking-related illness in the United States costs more than $289 billion a year, including at least $133 billion in direct medical care for adults and $156 billion in lost productivity.



If you wish to quit smoking, there are many agencies and ways to do so, in the Rochester area. One of those ways is by visiting the Smoking Cessation Clinic, at the Good Samaritan Clinic, located at the Rochester Salvation Army. Matt Schuelke, a coordinator of the clinic, stopped by "FOX in the Morning" to tell us how this program can potentially help someone finally "kick the habit."



For more information about the Smoking Cessation Clinic, please visit Tinyurl.com/SCCRochester