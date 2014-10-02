Local theatre company offering "A Christmas Carol" auditions

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47)-- If you or someone you know has ever considered acting in a play and just haven't had a chance to show your stuff, now may be your chance. "Northland Words" and "Words Players Theatre" are presenting a modern day production of Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol." They are calling it: "A Spirit of Christmas Past: A Christmas Carol." Daved Driscoll, who is the artistic director of the theatre, stopped by "FOX in the Morning" to discuss what their production is like and what goes into the audition process.



For more information, please visit www.northlandwords.org

