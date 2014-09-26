How to: Simple smokey eye

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - It isn't always easy to turn daytime makeup looks into nighttime appropriate ones, but a classic look is the smokey eye. This darker, dramatic makeup look is great for big events and nights out, and isn't that hard to achieve on your own.



Beauty consultant Lisa Peterson shows the easy steps it takes to create a smokey eye.



Step 1: Highlight. Use a highlighting shadow or pencil to follow the inner corner of the eye up under the eye brow.



Step 2: Cover the entire eyelid in a medium earth-toned shadow.



Step 3: Use a darker earth-tone to outline the crease of the eye. Then use a clean brush to blend the colors together and upward.



Step 4: Mix a dark brown or black shadow with a little bit of water to create a smooth liner. Use a small angled brush to outline the top of the eye and end in a point facing upward towards the tip of the eyebrow.



Step 5: Use a clean sponge to clean up any excess shadow that has fallen below the eye.



Step 6: Generously apply mascara.

