Champagne zabaglione, chocolate strawberries, and faux caramelized white chocolate fondue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Simple, delicious dessert recipes to wow any guests. Chef Jon Dykeman and Holly Mangelsen share recipes that anyone can make.



Champagne Zabaglione



You'll need: 1 cup champagne, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 5 egg yolks, 2 Tbs light corn syrup, 1/4 cup whipped heavy cream, strawberries and sugar cookies for garnish



In a double boiler, heat champagne. After about 1-2 minutes, stir in powdered sugar. Stir in egg yolks. Stir in corn syrup and keep stirring until mixture reaches 160 degrees. Whisk over a bowl of ice to rapidly cool the mixture to room temperature. Fold in whipped cream. Serve in wine glasses topped with sugar cookies and fanned strawberries.



Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries



You'll need: 1.5 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips, ~8 fresh strawberries



Heat the chocolate chips in a double boiler until melted. Dip the strawberries in the chocolate mixture and set on a ceramic or glass plate. Allow to cool in the refrigerator before serving.



Faux-Caramelized White Chocolate Fondue



You'll need: 1.5 cups white chocolate chips, 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream, 2 Tbs balsamic vinegar, fresh fruit for dipping



Heat the chocolate chips in a double boiler, slowly stir in cream until the mixture reaches a desired consistency. Once the cream and chocolate chips are integrated, stir in balsamic vinegar. Serve with fresh fruit, or whatever you like, for dipping.

