Champagne zabaglione, chocolate strawberries, and faux caramelized white chocolate fondue

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Simple, delicious dessert recipes to wow any guests. Chef Jon Dykeman and Holly Mangelsen share recipes that anyone can make.
Champagne Zabaglione
You'll need: 1 cup champagne, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 5 egg yolks, 2 Tbs light corn syrup, 1/4 cup whipped heavy cream, strawberries and sugar cookies for garnish
In a double boiler, heat champagne. After about 1-2 minutes, stir in powdered sugar. Stir in egg yolks. Stir in corn syrup and keep stirring until mixture reaches 160 degrees. Whisk over a bowl of ice to rapidly cool the mixture to room temperature. Fold in whipped cream. Serve in wine glasses topped with sugar cookies and fanned strawberries.
Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries
You'll need: 1.5 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips, ~8 fresh strawberries
Heat the chocolate chips in a double boiler until melted. Dip the strawberries in the chocolate mixture and set on a ceramic or glass plate. Allow to cool in the refrigerator before serving.
Faux-Caramelized White Chocolate Fondue
You'll need: 1.5 cups white chocolate chips, 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream, 2 Tbs balsamic vinegar, fresh fruit for dipping
Heat the chocolate chips in a double boiler, slowly stir in cream until the mixture reaches a desired consistency. Once the cream and chocolate chips are integrated, stir in balsamic vinegar. Serve with fresh fruit, or whatever you like, for dipping.
Can't Find Something?
FOX 47
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.