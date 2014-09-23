"Septoberfest" celebrates autumn in Wabasha

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) -- When you think of Oktoberfest, you think of German music, beer and all kinds of other ethnic traditions. But, what would you say if you were asked to describe what “Septoberfest” was? Jenny Marx and Eileen Hanson, who are two of the organizers, stopped by “FOX in the Morning” and explained the events and activities that make up “Septoberfest.”

“ 'Septoberfest' is a family, fun event, where there are different activities going on for anyone who wishes to attend,” said Marx. “We have unique treasures there. We have different family events, carriage rides, music underneath the bridge, different kids activities, pumpkin derby, pumpkin carving. We also have our adult events like our pub crawl, different German meals and then also we have a brew master dinner, as well as a five-course meal.

To summarize, “Septoberfest” is a combination of a fall festival, 'Oktoberfest,' mixed into one. “ It starts mid-September. We're just getting into it now and all the way through October. So, every week there's something new happening and all kinds of events all over town,” explained Marx. “This is the seventh year of the festival. It began in conjunction with the grand opening of the 'National Eagle Center.' It's just been growing each year from there,” said Marx.

Marx says that there is one characteristic that allows this festival to stand out among the rest.

“I would say it's unique because it's an event that everyone can attend. There's something for everyone to do. From walking around the town and seeing the beautiful displays that we create, to participating underneath the bridge for the different activities and the different meals. The whole city is really involved in it,” Marx explained. “We kind of lay the ground work, our community does. And then all the businesses and all the restaurants create their own events and items to decorate. Really, the whole town is involved in it.”

If you happen to love shopping early for the holiday season, that's just another reason you ought to consider visiting the festival. “We have four seasonal boutiques. There is 'Grandpa's Barn,' 'The Wood Shop,' 'The Attic' and then the newest one is the 'Anderson House Boutique,'” explained Marx You can find everything in there from Christmas, holiday decorations, gifts, clothing, antiques. It has a little bit of everything for everyone in each different shop. And there's all different vendors. I know in Grandpa's Barn alone we have around 100 vendors for our show.

"Septoberfest runs until October 26th : rain, shine or snow.