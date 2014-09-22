"Big Fun" at the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) – The Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester is one place where a child's creativity and imagination can run wild. It's also a place where kids can learn about becoming healthy: both mentally and physically. By partnering with the Mayo Clinic, the museum is able to do just that. In the end, both organizations are looking to make a positive impact on the lives of all children and their families in the community of Rochester.

“FOX in the Morning's” own Nicholas Quallich, sat near a sand box, with the museum's director, Dawn Devine. She explained exactly why the clinic and the museum are partnering up. “We had Mayo Clinic just renew their support for our Mayo's Big Healthy Fun, which is great,” said Devine. Every Thursday and Saturday at 11 o'clock, we have a fun, gross motor and literary component, in which kids can participate,” explained Devine. “We have a lot of gross motor activities. We have a theme each week. And this week, we had a special visitor: Clifford the big, red dog. So, our theme was really a surprise for the kids,” said Devine.

“Mayo Clinic really supports healthy living and healthy lifestyle. Those mindsets need to start from a really young age,” Devine said. “That's one of the things that we want to encourage, here at the museum, is that not only the kids but the whole family should come together to visit and take part in these kinds of activities,” said Devine.

According to Devine, gross motor activities can be very spontaneous and fun. “They can get your heart moving, it doesn't necessarily need to be something that's organized. It can be jumping around. We like to make it educational by doing it to literary pieces. We include a book each time. Sometimes we do poems so that the kids get the movement while there's some rhyming going on, which is great for the cognitive development. And those are things that Mayo promotes throughout the community.”