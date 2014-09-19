Seventh annual Style on the Plaza a hit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Crowds lined the stage and filled Peace Plaza in anticipation for one of the biggest events of the year. The event embraces the growing nature of Rochester's fashion community.

"I think that it's growing and we're getting more stores and our community is getting bigger, so I think, it'll just get better from here," said attendee Brittany Brand.

It's a show that's got something for everyone.

"That's why I love being a part of this, I really like the music, they'll have dancers they'll have lights, its so much fun," said model Kylie Osterhus.



The show kicked off with fire dancers then fall looks for women and men hit the runway. All the pieces shown were available at locally owned businesses in downtown Rochester.

