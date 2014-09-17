Celebrate Constitution Day! - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Celebrate Constitution Day!

 ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) --  September 17th is "Constitution Day" and to celebrate, the Rochester Public Library has teamed up with the Minnesota Humanities Center and other partners to present a program entitled "Toward a More Perfect Union." The program "aims to create greater understanding of the United States Constitution, deepen appreciation of both the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, and inspire citizen engagement." Kim Edson, who is "Head of Readers Services" at the library, stopped by "FOX in the Morning" to talk about this great program.
