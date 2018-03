If you've wondered why people are constantly honking the horn at you, it may be because your driving is less than desirable. Well, Paul Peterson, of All-Apple Insurance, is offering an AARP “Driver Safety Course.” It's meant to help those in need of improving their driving skills, in particular, seniors and for those who haven't been behind the wheel for quite a while.

Here is a link to find a “Driver Safety Course” near you

http://www.aarp.org/applications/VMISLocator/searchDspLocations.action