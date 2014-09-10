Spice up school lunches

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Kids can get bored with the same lunches day after day, so Holly Mangelsen, owner of Cook's Pantry and mother of two shared recipes to pack up some exciting, creative school lunches. Her kids love them and they're healthy too!



Make-ahead fruit smoothie



You'll need: 1 cup yogurt, 1.5 cups strawberries, 1 whole banana, 2 cups spinach



Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Place in a freezer safe container and freeze overnight the night before school. The smoothie will slightly thaw before the lunch hour, but will be slushy and cool still by lunch time.



Banana Nutella wrap



You'll need: 1 flatout (flat outs are a hybrid between a pita and a tortilla, they're whole wheat so they're healthier than bread!), 1 whole banana, 2 Tbsp Nutella



Spread the Nutella over the flatout. Straighten the banana and roll it tightly into the flatout with Nutella. Slice diagonally.



Veggie wrap



You'll need: 1 flatout, 1/2 cup broccoli, 1/2 cup cauliflower, 1/4 cup finely sliced carrots, 2 Tbsp cream cheese, 1 Tbsp sour cream, dill



Mix the cream cheese and sour cream together to an easily spreadable consistency. Mix in the dill. Spread the mixture over a flatout. Finely chop the broccoli and cauliflower and sprinkle over the open flatout. Place the sliced carrots evenly over the flatout. Roll tightly together and slice diagonally.



Meat and cheese kabob



You'll need: 1 skewer, 1/4 cup of cubed cheese, 1/4 cup of deli meat



Take turns alternating the cubes of cheese and folded slices of deli meat or salami onto the skewer.



Caprese kabob



You'll need: 1 skewer, about 4 cherry tomatoes, about 4 miniature fresh mozzarella balls, fresh basil leaves



Take turns alternating the tomatoes cheese and basil leaves until the skewer is full.



Fresh fruit kabob



You'll need: 1 skewer, about 1 cup fresh fruit of your choice



Skewer fruits in an alternating pattern for a fresh snack that's more interesting than a bowl of fruit!

