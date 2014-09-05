How to pick a hair color or highlight

Beauty Consultant Lisa Peterson weighed in on how to pick the right color for their skin tone.
She recommended identifying your own natural hair color on a color board and then looking at different tones in that level of color. Comparing the tones to your skin tone and eyes should reveal how good the color would look on you.
The key to good highlights is keeping them natural looking. Peterson said people with rich, dark hair should try caramel colored highlights as opposed to white-blonde.
