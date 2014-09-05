How to pick a hair color or highlight - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

 ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - A 2008 Clairol study found that 75 percent of American women dye their hair. In 2012, it was estimated that at least 11 percent of men dye their hair as well. The Clairol survey revealed that 88 percent of women feel their hair has an effect on their confidence.

Beauty Consultant Lisa Peterson weighed in on how to pick the right color for their skin tone.

She recommended identifying your own natural hair color on a color board and then looking at different tones in that level of color. Comparing the tones to your skin tone and eyes should reveal how good the color would look on you.

The key to good highlights is keeping them natural looking. Peterson said people with rich, dark hair should try caramel colored highlights as opposed to white-blonde.



