Chili with a secret ingredient

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Chili is an easy, hearty dish. Chef Jon Dykeman from Tesora shared his personal favorite recipe.



Ingredients



* ¼ lb Bacon (minced )



* 1.5 lb Sirloin tips (cut into bite sized pieces)



* 1 - poblano pepper (seeded and diced)



* 1 - fresh Fresno pepper (seeded and diced) Feel free to substitute your favorite pepper.



* 1 - large onion (diced)



* 28 ounces Crushed tomatoes



* 28 ounces Diced Tomatoes



* 2- 14.5 oz of your choice beans such as cannelloni, kidney beans, black beans, etc...



* ¼ cup chili powder



* ¼ cup brown sugar



* 1- 12 ounce bottle dark beer of preference



* 1 ounce of unsweetened bakers chocolate chopped finely



* Salt to taste



Instructions



1. Brown the diced bacon in a large pot



2. Once bacon is crispy, remove it from the pot with a slotted spoon and place it on a paper towel covered plate



3. Add meat to the bacon drippings and brown well.



4. You may need to drain the meat in the middle of browning.



5. Once the meat is brown, remove it from the pan and set aside.



6. Add the peppers to the pot and cook until they start to brown, approximately 3 minutes.



7. Add onions to the peppers and continue to brown until the onions just start to become translucent.



8. Add the meat and bacon to the onions and peppers and brown for an additional 5 - 8 minutes.



9. Add the diced tomatoes to the mixture and stir well.



10. Over medium-high cook until the mixture just starts to boil.



11. Add the beans to the pot and cook until it just starts to boil again.



12. Add the crushed tomatoes and cook, again, until it just starts to boil.



13. Add the beer to the pot, mix well, and bring to a boil, allow to boil for 30 seconds



14. Stir in the chili powder and brown sugar.



15. When the mixture JUST starts to boil again, stir in shaved chocolate



16. Bring to a slow boil and salt to taste. Make sure not to over-salt, as flavors will develop as the chili simmers.



17. The thickness of your chili depends on your ingredients, if your chili is too thin, add a teaspoon of tomato paste, stir, test thickness and repeat if needed.



18. Reduce heat to simmer, cover and let simmer (stirring occasionally) for approximately 2 hours.



19. Ladle chili into a bowl and sprinkle with your favorite toppings such as diced onions, shredded cheese, or sour cream.



