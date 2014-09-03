Horse trainer embraces opportunity

"I'm a trainer of all riders and horses trying to get them to come together as a team because a horse has a mind and the rider has a mind and the riders mind is supposed to be bigger than the horses, but everyone's into fast food now, but I'm training them that they have to go at the pace of the horse and wait for the horse to come to them so they can become a team," said Hill.He has the experience to back up what he teaches. " I did grands prix, and I even race rode because I was a little leaner than I am now and I did timber races and brush races." He'd won many, many awards and titles.
So what stopped his career in it's tracks? Hill suffered a brain injury in an accident, and there were concerns that he might not have survived."Well I like to really now because I've done everything in this sport, I love passing the torch. And basically god finally passed my torch, I'm not even supposed to be here, I had a bad horse accident. So now I like passing the torch to the young, any rider, "
His lessons seem to stick with the young riders.Mia Geraci won the blue ribbon. "I would like to keep riding through college as long as my parents support me. But schools the number one priority so as soon as I finish college I'd like to have a barn of my own one day and keep competing and eventing, or dressage, one of the two."
