A Big, red exhibit, comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) – If you are looking for something to do with the “little ones” and want to meet a popular TV character, you may want to head down to the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester. “FOX in the Morning” went there and spoke with museum director Dawn Devine, as well as a dog, that was taller than the person interviewing him.

“Today is a special day. Every four months, we take down our entire exhibit and we build a new one; so that we keep it fun and exciting for the kids. So, as we speak, we are saying goodbye to 'Ball-O-Rama' and 'Go Figure' and then on September 4th, in about a week, we will have totally rebuilt a new exhibit, which is 'Clifford the Big Red Dog'. We all come and we work, work, work. So, when the kids come through our doors, they'll say:"It's magic." And we say to ourselves: "We're magic.” And we don't do it alone. We actually have board members and volunteers that come. We've had help from some different corporations as well. Additionally, anyone who is aged 15 years and older can go on our website to volunteer as well, ” Devine explained.

So, why Clifford? “Clifford is timeless. We've actually had a few opportunities to have Clifford come to the Rochester-Fest Parade. And I cannot believe no matter what age, people have wonderful memories of Clifford. Either the book or now there's a TV show, as well. So, I think it's a great literary component. Clifford talks a lot about his big ideas. He talks about being kind and being responsible. It's a great thing for kids to think about as they grow up, “ said Devine.

After speaking with Devine, it was time to meet “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” After shaking his paw, “FOX in the Morning's” Nicholas Quallich introduced himself and asked him several questions. Although he is on TV, Clifford is a little shy when it comes to one-on-one interviews. His favorite color is red. He does like dog treats of almost any kind. When Clifford was asked about his affinity for red fire hydrants, he gave no comment.

If you would like to volunteer at the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester, please click the link below:

http://rochester.mcm.org/support-the-museum/volunteer/