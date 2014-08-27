"Baby Time" brings smiles, laughs and fun

ROCHESTER, MN (FOX 47) -- Children are our future, there's no doubt about that. That's why it's essential to make sure they have a solid educational foundation. At the Rochester Public Library, they are learning all kinds of fun things, like reading, dancing and singing. “FOX in the Morning” got to see the fun, up close and personal.

“Today, we have baby story time; which is every Thursday at 10 a.m. for babies from birth through 18 months. We've had this program at the library for about two and a half years.” Heather Accero, who is head of youth services at the library, describes “Baby Time” as a great time for parents to bond with their children. “This program is meant to highlight the importance of early literacy practices of playing, singing, reading, writing and speaking,” explained Accero. We have two of our library assistants leading the program and the babies love it. They recognize the staff. They smile and laugh at us,” said Accero. Families really enjoy coming here and meeting other families,” explained Accero.

We spoke to one of the participants Denise Braus. Denise says she, and her camera-shy son Leo, had a great time. “It's nice to get a whole bunch of parents and children together and read stories and sing songs. My son's favorite part was the shakers and the instruments,” said Braus.

When we asked if Leo had anything to say, he replied in quiet voice: “Nothing.”

Aside from singing and dancing, Accero explains there are lots of other activities to see and do. “ We have the Minnesota Children's Museum Smart Play Spot open after story time. That's a space that was actually a grant funded program, to bring museum quality pieces to the library, so kids and their parents can exercise early literacy practices. We also have a playhouse that kids love. We also have a discovery cart, where they can enjoy science activities at the library. And of course, they can check out books.”