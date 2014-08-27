Never make a boring sandwich again

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Chef Jon Dykeman and Holly Mangelsen from Tesora restaurants shared their insights on easy, unique flavor pairings that will save dull salads and sandwiches.



They shared recipes for making vinaigrette and aioli from scratch, as well a steak sandwich.



Maple balsamic vinaigrette



You'll need:



1 cup extra virgin olive oil



6 oz. balsamic vinegar



1 tsp diced shallots



2 oz. maple syrup



Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste



Whisk all ingredients together until emulsified.



Sun dried tomato and basil aioli



You'll need:



1/2 lb mayonnaise



1.5 oz. sun dried tomatoes (rinsed and dried from their oil)



12.5 g fresh basil



a squeeze of fresh lemon



1 oz. roasted garlic



Salt and freshly ground pepper



Combine in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.







Steak, portobello, and cambozola sandwich



You'll need:



Sliced foccacia bread



Sun dried tomato and basil aioli (see above)



Portobello mushroom



3-4 slices cambozola cheese



Flank steak



Olive oil



Salt and freshly ground pepper



Coat the portobello mushroom in olive oil, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Saute on medium high heat. Set aside.



Sear the flank steak in olive oil after sprinkling with salt and pepper.



Spread the aioli on both pieces of foccacia bread. Lay sliced flank steak, then cambozola cheese, then sliced portobello mushroom on the sandwich topped with the other piece of focaccia.

