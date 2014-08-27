Never make a boring sandwich again - KXLT - Fox 47 Rochester MN News, Weather, Sports #rochmn

Never make a boring sandwich again

 ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Chef Jon Dykeman and Holly Mangelsen from Tesora restaurants shared their insights on easy, unique flavor pairings that will save dull salads and sandwiches.

They shared recipes for making vinaigrette and aioli from scratch, as well a steak sandwich.

 Maple balsamic vinaigrette

 You'll need:

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

6 oz. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp diced shallots

2 oz. maple syrup

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Whisk all ingredients together until emulsified.

 

Sun dried tomato and basil aioli

You'll need:

1/2 lb mayonnaise

1.5 oz. sun dried tomatoes (rinsed and dried from their oil) 

12.5 g fresh basil

a squeeze of fresh lemon

1 oz. roasted garlic 

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Combine in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Adjust seasoning to taste.

 

 Steak, portobello, and cambozola sandwich

You'll need:

Sliced foccacia bread

Sun dried tomato and basil aioli (see above)

Portobello mushroom

3-4 slices cambozola cheese

Flank steak 

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Coat the portobello mushroom in olive oil, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Saute on medium high heat. Set aside.

Sear the flank steak in olive oil after sprinkling with salt and pepper.

Spread the aioli on both pieces of foccacia bread. Lay sliced flank steak, then cambozola cheese, then sliced portobello mushroom on the sandwich topped with the other piece of focaccia.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

FOX 47
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-252-4747 or 1-877-369-4788
News tips: 507-281-4747 or news@myfox47.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KXLT. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.