Traveling musician shares zest for life

Cami Lundeen is a singer-songwriter, she also plays the acoustic guitar. She described her music as similar to Adelle, "it's indie pop rock is my genre, it's kind of blues pop-y, if that makes sense."In 2014 she decided to make a change and go on tour. "We sold just about all of our stuff in May of this year, and we left Vashon Island, Washington in mid-June in our mini van and pop up camper behind us and we're just touring the country playing music for an indefinite amount of time right now," said Cami.
Despite the close proximity on the road, Cami and Erik agree the tour has been a great experience for their four children. "There's so much that they're learning while they're on the road that there's not a lot you have to supplement with, we'll have a math curriculum, and they'll have books that they'll be reading but then we kind of try to make everywhere we go a lesson, learn about the place that we're going and anything we can teach them about where we are," said Cami.The tour has been made possible by the generosity and support of others. Cami's debut album, Run Free, was crowd-funded by Kickstarter, a website in which strangers can send donations to a project they would like to see completed. On the road, the Lundeens have stayed with friends and people they knew. Some of the money they make has been given to the project by inspired show-goers. "Everything we have right now is from the shows and donations that we get along the way. So we are living just off of that," said Cami, "We're still going, so it's working somehow. People have been really generous and a lot of times when they hear my story, people give more."
Cami doesn't know how much time she has, or how long they'll be able to make this tour last, but she said she's thankful that she's out sharing her music, "I want to be out in the world making a difference, I want to be out there giving other people hope and inspiration as well as just, you know, good fun entertainment."
