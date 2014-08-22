Tips for perfectly shaped eyebrows

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Beauty consultant Lisa Peterson believes that brow shaping or a brow wax can change the shape of the face without really adding any makeup. She says the process is something really worth trying.The first step is to determine the right brow shape. To find the perfect brow shape for your face, lay a pencil on the side of your nose at the base, and hit the corner of your eye and point up - that's where your eyebrow should start. When you lay the comb from the side of your nose through the center of your pupil that should be the highest point of your brow and when you lay your comb from the side of your nose to the end of your eye, that's where your eyebrow should end. And that will give you the proper shape of your eye for everyone.

Peterson said that a brow wax is one way to secure that perfect brow shape. "Here's what you can expect when you get a professional eyebrow wax. First we will cleanse the skin, comb the eyebrow hair up and out of the way and add the wax. You actually put on a wax strip, pressing it against the skin, and removing that excess hair, adding a little bit of antiseptic cream then after we've finished, and voila, she's been given a little bit of an eye lift all in the matter of about five minutes."

