Summer scallop recipes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Scallops are a great way to enjoy seafood in the summer, especially when pairing them with sweet, fruity flavors. They're also much simpler to cook than some might think. Jon Dykeman and Holly Mangelsen shared some of the tips they've learned cooking these dishes at their restaurant, Tesora, in Siren, Wisconsin. These are their steps and simple recipes to create three different summer scallop dishes.You'll need: two scallops, apricot jam, macadamia nut liquor, parsnip crisps, daikon, olive oil, salt, pepper

Dry the scallops then coat them in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Heat a pan on medium high heat and add olive oil to coat the bottom of the pan. When the pan is hot, place the scallops in the pan. There should be a loud sizzle to indicate that they are searing.

Wait until the scallops release themselves from the pan. They will slightly stick to the pan if the pan is not hot enough or they are not yet cooked enough. Once they release and there is some browning on the bottom, flip them over and allow them to sear equally on the other side.To prepare the reduction: in a sauce pan add apricot jam to an amount of macadamia nut liquor to your taste. Cook the mixture down until it forms a sauce.On a small plate, dish out an amount of the apricot reduction. Place the scallops on the reduction and garnish with parsnip crisps and daikonYou'll need: two to four scallops per person, mashed potatoes, truffle oil, raspberry coulis, lemon oil, olive oil, salt, pepperRepeat the steps above for searing scallops in a pan. Add some of the lemon oil to the scallops while they are searing.Mix a few drops of truffle oil into mashed potatoes to your taste for a more complex flavor.Place the truffle mashed potatoes on a plate and place the seared scallops on either side. Garnish with dots of lemon oil and raspberry coulis on both sides of the plate.To make your own lemon oil: bring olive oil to temperature and add in some lemon zest. Let it cook for a few moments and allow it to cool again. The lemon flavor will be infused into the oil. Lemon oil can also be purchased at most grocery stores.To make your own raspberry coulis: add fresh raspberries to a pan with a small amount of water. Bring to a boil and let simmer, stirring in a little sugar if you prefer a sweeter coulis. Cool and puree. Raspberry coulis can also be purchased at some grocery stores or specialty food stores.You'll need: two rosemary sticks per person, six scallops per person, mashed potatoes, truffle oil, crab claw meat, ground stone mustard, honey, olive oil, salt, pepper, fried parsnips, daikonHeat a grill pan, or outdoor grill to medium high heat.Dry the scallops and prepare them in olive oil, salt and pepper.

Grab the rosemary sticks about an inch and a half from the top, and pull downward to release the plant material below your fingers. Thread the stick through the center of three scallops to skewer them. Place the scallop on the hot grilling surface at a 45 degree angle to the grill marks.

Allow the scallops to cook until they release and brown on both sides.



Mix mashed potatoes with truffle oil and crab claw meat. Pile the mashed potato mixture on the center of a large plate. Stack two rosemary skewered truffles on top of the potatoes.



Mix some ground stone or brown mustard with honey to make your own honey mustard. Drizzle the mixture over the scallops and potatoes. Garnish with parsnip crisps and daikon.

