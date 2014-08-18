Save time and space with miniature gardens

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Enjoy some summer garden while sparing the time and space; miniature gardens, or fairy gardens, are a great gardening option.Karen Noltee from the Rochester Flower & Garden Club specializes in these miniature gardens. She likes to call them fairy gardens because she frequently places small fairy figurines in the tiny garden environments to go with the miniature size.Noltee said the steps are easy and that its something anyone can do. People who want to garden but don't have the time or space enjoy these small gardens, and they're also ways for children and the elderly to get into lower impact gardening.The first step is to pick a container and fill it with soil. Noltee specified that soil, not just dirt, is important to keep your plants nourished and help prevent against drying out in the summer heat.Once the soil is about an inch from the top of your container, decide where you want your plants to be placed. Remember to leave room for your fairies or accessories if you choose to have them. "The nice thing about this is that you can do this to please you and you don't worry too terribly much about what other people think. You've got to remember that this is your garden and you want to enjoy it and you want to have fun so you want to please you," said Noltee.Plant your plants in the soil. Then mulch the entire container and secure your fairies and accessories if necessary. Noltee said she likes to use garden staples or golf tees to stabilize some of the objects in her miniature gardens.

Add some last finishing touches like stones or glass beads, and you're done! Water your miniature garden when you're finished and protect it from the elements when necessary. Noltee said she still has some miniature gardens that she created four years ago.