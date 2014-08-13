Make risotto ahead of time

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47) - Risotto is a classic Italian dish that requires a little preparation time, but not a lot of work. Holly Mangelsen and Jon Dykeman from Tesora restaurants shared their secrets to make delicious, restaurant quality, risotto ahead of time.

"A lot of people are intimidated by risotto because it takes so long to cook from start to finish but when I make it at home for friends we sit around and talk and they drink wine and we make risotto and it takes like a half an hour, but the beauty of what chef [Dykeman] is teaching is that you can make it ahead and you don't have to spend all that time in your kitchen when your guests are there," said Mangelsen.

Wild Mushroom Risotto



You'll need:

2 cups Arborio rice, 6 cups vegetable stock, whole butter, parmesan cheese, shiitake mushrooms, english peas, diced onion, chopped shallots, thyme, parsley, olive oil, white truffle oil, salt to tasteIn a large skillet or pan heat olive oil and add diced yellow onion. Cook until translucent.Add the Arborio rice. Mix the rice with the onion and olive oil to toast and heat the rice, but not to brown it.Add 4 cups of the vegetable stock and simmer the mixture down to thicken it, stirring constantly. This step will take about twenty minutes. The rice will be undercooked when you remove it from the heat.Pour the mixture into a large flat pan and spread it out using a spatula. Place the pan in the fridge and allow the risotto to cool until you're ready to prepare the meal.In a large skillet or pan, melt some whole butter and add the chopped shallots. Cook until translucent.Add the shiitake mushrooms. Mushrooms are absorbent, so add more butter or olive oil until the food is loose in the pan and not sticking to the surface.Add two cups of the cooled rice mixture from the fridge and two cups of vegetable stock. Cook the mixture down until it begins to tighten.Stir in the peas.Add the thyme.Add grated Parmesan cheese while stirring constantly to thicken the mixture to a porridge consistency.Swirl in more whole butter to add a sheen to the dish as well as a smooth texture.Stir in the parsley.Sprinkle truffle oil over the dish once it is removed from heat.Serve hot garnished with additional grated Parmesan cheese.

"Risotto is easy, it's a little time consuming but you can really shave time off if you make it ahead. Remember always just balance you flavors, taste as you go, and use your own palette to guide you. Whatever you like, you can make any kind of risotto," said Dykeman.

