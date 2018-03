ROCHESTER, Minn. (Fox 47) -- There's a three-way fight for Rochester mayor and only two candidates will move on to face each other.Mayor Ardell Brede ushered in Destination Medical Center, and he's being tested by two women -- one of them, Rochester Tea Party Patriot organizer Cindy Maves.

Stephanie Kilen has campaigned on protecting neighborhoods. At this point it's the mayor with a big lead, and Tea Party candidate Maves moving into second place over Kilen to make it to the November ballot.