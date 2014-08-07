Russian and Georgian artists are international ambassadors of peace

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 47)-- As feelings of uncertainty continue to develop between Russia and other countries, one international troupe known as “Moscow Nights” are helping to eliminate negativity; and instead, focus on the rich, cultural heritage of their country.

“Our friends, here in Rochester, invited us once again to perform and bring the multicultural experience from Russia and Georgia this time.” Vitaliy Bezrodnov, who is the leader of “Moscow Nights,” explained that they try to include musicians and dancers from a country near Russia; and in particular, one that may not always see eye-to-eye with the former “Soviet Union”. “Right now, as we have done for the last ten years, we combine the program together with the young, talented people from different countries like Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and we tour around the United States. And the main idea is to introduce the culture of these countries to the American audience,” Bezrodnov said. “There's no better time than now when there are a lot of misunderstandings happening in the world, to have just regular people from other countries, that in reality are conflicting with each other, present their tradition, culture and music. They can talk about their history, about their traditions to the people, to the audience. That gives us an opportunity to better understand each other and find understanding in the future,” said Bezrodnov said, in his Russian accent.

The music itself, is at times, intoxicating. One is swooned by the haunting, major-minor melodies, that emanate from the instruments and the singers. But what about the “head-spinning” dancing that reminds one of the “Nutcracker,” or perhaps “Swan Lake?”

Anastasia Zolotykh, a dancer from the troupe, explained that even though the dancing is for the most part a silent art, it often does speak volumes. “We can show you that the Russian culture is wonderful. Our dances are very colorful and interesting. We can dance faster or slower. But it's very big and beautiful,” explained Zolotykh. “We have a lot of beautiful, interesting elements in our dance. I think that people like it. Sometimes people sit and say: 'Wow!' (laughing) and it's wonderful.

Even though entertaining the public can be quite exhilarating, it does come at a cost. Bezrodnov says:(with emotion in his voice) “The hardest part is being away from my family.” “Of course, sometimes it is difficult, but this is part of our work and we travel a lot. For the last ten years, this youth exchange program has made three or four tours with similar groups around the United States. It takes a lot of time. But, it gives a lot of opportunity to meet the different people in different parts of the United States. Every time when the group is on tour for four or five weeks, we have around 30,000 to 50,000 people who come to the live performances.

Unfortunately, one does not dance or sing forever. So, FOX in the Morning asked Bezrodnov what he would like to remember from these experiences 30 to 40 years in the future. “I guess what we want to remember is how important our mission is. Like never before, it is a very important time to have the opportunity to connect people to people and to get to know each others' traditions and history. If we understand each other better right now, we will be able to see this 30 to 40 years from now,” said Bezrodnov. “It's a great experience... win-win for everybody.”

?