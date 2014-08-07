Make a whole meal using Sous Vide cooking technique

All foods prepared in a Sous Vide machine are carefully vacuum packed and then placed in the heated water bath to cook for an amount of time. For this particular meal, Dykeman set the Sous Vide to about 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The amount of time that they cook depends on the food. The rainbow carrots were left in the Sous Vide for between 60 and 80 minutes. The London broil cooked for an entire day. The compressed apple dessert cooked in the Sous Vide for about an hour."It is so easy and it's perfect cooking every time because the food that you make in a Sous Vide machine can never rise above the temperature that you have the machine set at. So even if you forget about it, maybe you get a phone call or you have to go pick up your kids, and you forget that your foods in the water, it won't overcook," said Dykeman.
Because the food is compressed and cooked for a long period of time, the natural flavors of the food are intensified. In the example meal, no seasonings were used in the Sous Vide cooking."The beauty of it too," said Mangelsen, "is you can use seasonings but you use less salt, less seasonings, less marinade so you save on sodium and things like that." She said that ultimately makes the dishes you prepare healthier than traditional cooking.
